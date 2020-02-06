Bigg Boss 13: Find out why Arhaan Khan called Rashami Desai a ‘liar’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The reality show, which is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, is now heading towards its finale.

Some of the contestants have made headlines majorly for their relationship. Speaking about the same, time and again, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s equation has grabbed eyeballs. Viewers know that post Arhaan Khan’s entry in the house, Salman Khan informed Rashami Desai about Arhaan’s marriage and child.

Also, recently, we saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering the Bigg Boss 13 house as Rashami Desai’s connection. During this period, Rashami was seen revealing to Devoleena that Arhaan is not her type and that everything is over for her. Then on Weekend Ka Vaar, Devoleena also revealed that Rashami did not know about his marriage and Rashami accepted it.

Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, Arhaan said that Rashami is lying and she knew about his marriage before she entered the Bigg Boss house, but clearly didn’t know about the child. “I would have told her at the right time,” added Arhaan.

What do you think about Arhaan and Rashami’s equation? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.