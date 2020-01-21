Bigg Boss 13: Find out why Mahira Sharma's mother asked Paras to not kiss her daughter

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

Recently, the show focused on family week and saw contestants getting emotional on meeting their loved ones. Speaking about the same, contestant Mahira Sharma's mother Sania visited her. Post her visit, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Mahira Sharma's mother spoke about her visit and also about contestant Paras.

Talking about her visit in the Bigg Boss 13 house, she said to the portal, “It was really great. People praised me a lot. All the girls present in the house told me that I’m very pretty and Mahira is my duplicate.” However, she revealed that the channel didn't air that portion in the episode. When asked about the reason, she said, “Probably they didn't have the time. In fact, they edited a lot of things.”

The show saw her warning Paras to stay away from Mahira. Commenting on it, she said, “I didn't ask him to stay away as I like their friendship. But I told him not to kiss my daughter as it looks awkward on screen.”

Paras has confessed his feeling for Mahira many times. When the portal asked what she has to say to that, she said, “I don't think he actually means what he says as he keeps saying all of this in a fun way. They are just good friends and share a strong bond.”

