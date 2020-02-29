Bigg Boss 13: Find out why The Khabri called Asim Riaz unthankful

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Recently, season 13 of the show concluded. The show might be over but the contestants continue to make headlines. The latest report revolves around Asim Riaz.

Interestingly, not just the contestants who were battling, but their fan clubs too were battling it out on social media. This was the case especially between Asim Riaz’s fans and Sidharth Shukla's fans. Among these, there were a few Twitter handles that gave inside news from the show. One of them is The Khabri. Being one of the biggest influencers of Bigg Boss 13 on Twitter, The Khabri constantly came under scanner for supporting Asim Riaz. However, now he is calling the first runner-up unthankful.

The Khabri took to social media and shared that Asim Riaz is behaving like an 'ehsaan faramosh' and that he should thank everyone who supported him. This started after Asim thanked a few fanclubs through his Twitter handle and stated that he will try and arrange for a meeting in Mumbai. The Khabri replied to Asim's tweet, "Dear @imrealasim there were millions of fans who deserve more appreciation, many other major accounts who wake up all day and nights 4 U U are bevaing like if they had taken money from u and u dont need to thank them U should thank every1, or none." Then he made a series of tweets against Asim.

The Khabri then even dragged in Umar Riaz and stated that he abused him. Soon, Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz jumped in to defend himself and stated that The Khabri is going against them because Asim denied him an interview.

Take a look below:

Dear @imrealasim there were millions of fans who deserve more appreciation, many other major accounts

who wake up all day and nights 4 U

U are bevaing like if they had taken money from u and u dont need to thank them

U should thank every1, or none https://t.co/hG5S6dNbPn — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 28, 2020

Dear @imrealasim tumhari waja se mere account ki band baj gyi by being completely biased towards u

Being the biggest handle I was the 1 who started suporting u first then celebrity support starting pouring in

Dont behave like if i had taken money from u if I did then tel world — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 28, 2020

This is not the first time u have been unthankful @imrealasim

I have been wintessing it from last 1 month.



BTW This was the last season when i supported any1 openly. Ab se #UnBiasedKhabri



Sab ke sab ehsaan faramosh hote hain yeh log and its my experince from last 3 seasons — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 28, 2020

We all have listened to abuses bro!!! Like seriously just as much as u did all his fans did! And u were a khabri not a fan acct but still he thanked everyone who supported him many times and even u have seen that !!!!! Like hé keeps on thanking us! — (@112Senorita) February 28, 2020

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below.

For the uninitiated, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 took place on 15 February 2020. Sidharth Shukla bagged the winner’s trophy while Asim Riaz bagged the first runner-up position.