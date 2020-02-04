Bigg Boss 13: Find out why Vikas Gupta saved Arti from eviction and not Vishal

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is just a few days away from the finale.

Only a person is going to lift the trophy. Thus, as the show heads towards its finale, contestants get evicted. Vishal Aditya Singh is the latest to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The others who were nominated include Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh.

In Weekend ka Vaar, we saw Bigg Boss entrusting a responsibility to Sidharth Shukla’s connection Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill’s connection Shahbaz to save any one amongst those who were nominated. They were specifically told to not save their connections, so they had to save between Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh. The duo chose Arti Singh and as a result, Vishal Aditya Singh had to leave the show.

So, what led Vikas to save Arti Singh? According to a report in SpotboyE, there are two big reasons- first, he wanted Sidharth Shukla to have a strong support system in the house, just in case he fights with Shehnaaz which happens quite often of late because if Paras and Mahira are around, at least he would have the backing of Arti, who has been his close friend, err, his girlfriend once upon a time. The portal further reported that the other reason is a personal one. Nearly 12 years back, Arti had helped Gupta for looking after his sister when she was in Mumbai.

Credits: SpotboyE