Bigg Boss 13: Fresh start for ex-lovers Madhurima and Vishal; duo sorts out their differences

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been a roller coaster journey not just for the contestants but also for the viewers. Every day, we notice some drama going on in the house. While we see many friends turning into foes and showing different shades to their personality to survive in the house, relationship dynamics also change.



The audience saw Madhurima Tuli making a wild-card entry in the house a few days ago. Her ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh is also present in the house, and a lot drama was bound to happen. The previous episodes saw Madhurima lashing out at Vishal for being insensitive and never respecting her. The duo gets into a war of words and openly talks about what went wrong in their relationship.



Well, it seems Madhurima lost her cool and felt that she had crossed her limits on national television. The actress was quick to realize this and went to talk to Vishal about the same. The duo sits in one corner of the house and sorts things out. They also mutually agree not to fight with each other anymore and spend their Bigg Boss journey peacefully.



In the latest video making the rounds on social media, the ex-lovers have turned sweet and respectful towards each other. Madhurima is seen kissing Vishal, and the duo share a romantic moment.





Well, it will be interesting to see whether two lovers who turned stern enemies are now friends again. Will they forget their past and live happily? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.