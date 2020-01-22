Bigg Boss 13: Friendship of #SidNaaz 'kharab ho gaya'

MUMBAI: #SidNaaz fans has gone bust, at least for now. Housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are officially no longer friends, amid the ever-changing love/hate dynamics on the ongoing "Bigg Boss 13".

The duo has been possessive about each other in the show, and fans have been loving it. Now, however, it seems like things have soured between them.

Sidharth was recently seen refusing to talk to Shehnaaz, thereby leaving her in tears. She was trying to understand what went wrong but Sidharth did not give an explanation. He simply told Shehnaaz that he cannot be friends with someone who is not on good terms with her family, reports bollywoodlife.com

In the latest promo of "Bigg Boss 13", Shehnaaz says #SidNaaz "kharab ho gaya hai". She also ends up having a war of words with fellow contestant Arti Singh.

Shehnaaz's father recently said in an interview: "I want them to come out and see whether they carry on with their relationship. Sidharth should know this very well, if he goes on to break Shehnaaz's heart, he will remain forever this way (alone and single). No good parents will think of getting their daughter married to Shukla. Shehnaaz knows Siddharth is a womaniser, has had multiple relationships. Three of them are already in the house. There is Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh and I am sure there will be many more outside the house also. He just uses women."

(Source: IANS)