Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan criticises Paras for underestimating women

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and season 13 is currently on air. The entertaining episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Like many others, Gauahar Khan is also keeping a track of the show.

She often shares her views on the show via social media platforms. She has once again taken to social media to express her opinion on the current development. Well, in last night’s episode, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz were left till the end in the captaincy task. Paras had been given a photo of Asim, Asim had Rashami Desai’s photo and Mahira had Paras’ photo. In the final round of the task, Paras refused to burn Asim’s photo despite Riaz telling him to do so. Paras went onto say that he doesn’t want to fight with girls in the end and made a comment about women. This didn’t go down well with former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Asim Riaz too.

Gauahar took to Twitter and slammed Paras for his comment. She wrote, “What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls !”

She added, “Excuse me what sense does it make ?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras !He could saved himself by burning asims photo, but when u concentrate on someone else’s loss uve lost the battle !He desperately wanted rashmi out! #ItnaDarr.”

Take a look below:

What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020