Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan lashes out at Shefali Jariwala

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan took to social media to slam Shefali Jariwala for degrading Shehnaz Gill and calling her a 'sumo wrestler'.
The actress took to her Twitter account to reprimand Shefali. She especially called her out for disrespecting another woman by telling her she won't get a boyfriend.
The former Bigg Boss winner wrote, 'Boyfriend banaane aayi hai, tere ko koi milega bhi nahi , these r just few things said to shehnaz .... waah re Dosti !!!! So much respecting women!'
Gauahar also said it was wrong on Shefali's part to have called Shehnaz a 'sumo wrestler'.
