Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan lashes out at Sidharth

27 Dec 2019 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: In a recent Bigg Boss 13 episode, Sidharth Shukla was seen abusing Asim Riaz and his family. Seeing the actor taking a jibe at Asim’s father, Gauahar Khan took to her Insta story and made a special appeal to the makers of the show. In her stories, she said that the makers should bring Riaz’s father during the family special episode. 

Slamming Sidharth, Gauahar said, 'Phir se gharwaalon pe Gaali! Yaar sanchalak khada hai , usmein kya problem hai , itne danke ki chot pe , jaa tere gharwaalon ko di gaali ! Waah waah waah!! apni battle lado yaar, families ko akela chodh do!'

