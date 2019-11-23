Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan says ‘Asim Riaz is no saint’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the major showdown between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, is an avid Bigg Boss 13 watcher, and her live tweets on the same are proof. Earlier in the day, the actress had slammed Sidharth Shukla for being over aggressive towards Asim Riaz and pushing him so bad. Well, Khan has now moved onto Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra and is taking their class through her tweets. As per her, if Sidharth Shukla was wrong, Asim, too, is at fault.

In her tweet, Gauahar said, ‘Asim is no saint ! He has played his game too ! He knows the nerves to pinch ! I remember when he was getting aggressive n smashin the mud balls on the ladder he said to the girls toh phir hatt jao,! He has spoken badly to the girls too , n now he was preaching to Siddharth.’

Well, the audience and fans of the contestants have started to take sides and how. Social media is filled with comments in support of their favourite contestants. Whom do you like the most?