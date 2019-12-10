Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan slams Shehnaaz Gill for double standards

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is full of surprising twists. The audience is loving the show though.

A while ago, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to leave the Bigg Boss house owing to her back injury. Now, Vikas Gupta is playing the game on her behalf. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra are in a secret room where they are spying on other contestants.

Shehnaaz Gill is often seen getting offended due to several reasons. During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan gave an interesting task to all the housemates wherein they had to share a point about a contestant, which according to them is a fault. During the same, Shehnaaz Gill went to Hindustani Bhau and confronted him saying that she doesn’t like him jokingly calling her an aunty.

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter account to slam the Punjabi singer by saying, ‘Mujhe naa aunty aunty bulate hain , aise nahi bolna, dard hoti hai !!!!!! Lekin agle din main tumhe Maasi Maasi bula sakti hoon , ohhhhhhh ! Kyunki weekend episode nahi chal raha naa ???? Entertainment ke naam pe mujhe sab kuch allowed hai , kyunki main toh ..... kaun hoon ??’

Have a look.

Mujhe naa aunty aunty bulate hain , aise nahi bolna, dard hoti hai !!!!!! Lekin agle din main tumhe Maasi Maasi bula sakti hoon , ohhhhhhh ! Kyunki weekend episode nahi chal raha naa ???? Entertainment ke naam pe mujhe sab kuch allowed hai , kyunki main toh ..... kaun hoon ?? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 10, 2019

Well, Gauahar is definitely upset about the fact that Shehnaaz has double standards in the game. What is your take?

Credits: SpotboyE