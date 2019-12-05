News

Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan thinks that Sid is a bad influence on Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: The controversies surrounding Bigg Boss just don’t seem to end. The show has garnered a huge fan following, and the audience, and even celebrities, frequently takes to social media to discuss the show and their favourite contestants.

Sidharth Shukla’s aggression has been escalating with each passing day. Last night once again his aggressive actions have caught everyone’s attention. The actor during a task, turning violent pushed Asim Riaz, leading to major uproar among the viewers to punish Sidharth rather evict him from the house. Meanwhile, former BB winner Gauahar Khan comes in support of Shehnaaz Gill.

Off late Shehnaaz too has been under the influence of Sidharth leading her to behave aggressively. Hence, hinting about the same in her latest tweet, she wrote, ‘Shehnaaz bechari! Becoming as ladaakoo as the person she’s hanging out with ! Fight, aggression, rapid speaking , thinking no end of ones existence on planet earth ! God ! Show this man normalcy ! Humanity ! Peace !’

Credits: SpotboyE

past seven days