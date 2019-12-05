Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan thinks that Sid is a bad influence on Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: The controversies surrounding Bigg Boss just don’t seem to end. The show has garnered a huge fan following, and the audience, and even celebrities, frequently takes to social media to discuss the show and their favourite contestants.

Sidharth Shukla’s aggression has been escalating with each passing day. Last night once again his aggressive actions have caught everyone’s attention. The actor during a task, turning violent pushed Asim Riaz, leading to major uproar among the viewers to punish Sidharth rather evict him from the house. Meanwhile, former BB winner Gauahar Khan comes in support of Shehnaaz Gill.

Off late Shehnaaz too has been under the influence of Sidharth leading her to behave aggressively. Hence, hinting about the same in her latest tweet, she wrote, ‘Shehnaaz bechari! Becoming as ladaakoo as the person she’s hanging out with ! Fight, aggression, rapid speaking , thinking no end of ones existence on planet earth ! God ! Show this man normalcy ! Humanity ! Peace !’

Have a look.

Shehnaaz bechari! Becoming as ladaakoo as the person she’s hanging out with ! Fight, aggression, rapid speaking , thinking no end of ones existence on planet earth ! God ! Show this man normalcy ! Humanity ! Peace ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 5, 2019

To my #crazylot ! Let them abuse ! Let’s them talk Ill ! They represent their idols ! They speak the language of who they support ! U must have a voice with the right opinion ! #spreadlove ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 5, 2019

Lol ! Maybe u should watch it again , Asim got elbowed ,first ! Or msg u guys just don’t see it with the true pic ! Watch the back hand ! N not just that , he was pushed hard after this , sadly ur clip doesn’t show that conveniently ! Actually thanks for slow mo ,it’s more clear https://t.co/H9iQSzsWjT — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 5, 2019

How the hell is this being allowed! I’m appalled! This is a completely different year ! Sad sad sad ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 5, 2019

Do you agree with Gauahar? Tell us in the comments below.

Credits: SpotboyE