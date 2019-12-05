News

Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati and Vindu Singh’s contrasting opinions on Sidharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s behaviour in the most controversial house, that of Bigg Boss, is one of the trending topics on social media.

Their fan clubs are doing everything to generate buzz and support their favourite contestant. Even ex-contestants are taking a keen interest in the show. Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh have shared their thoughts on the fight that took place in yesterday's captaincy task.

Gautam Gulati, who once rooted for Asim and Sidharth's friendship, took to his Twitter handle to take a dig at the makers who are allowing violence to take place in the house. Yesterday, Sidharth fiercely pushed Asim and that has left many disappointed. Gautam wrote, ‘Watched an episode last night so was wondering How come pushing and almost hitting is allowed this time in @BiggBoss Rules ? Contract ? Regulations? This time nobody is playing I guess, but only @BiggBoss Not cool though.’

Have a look.

Meanwhile, Vindu Dara Singh is supporting Sid and is calling Asim the real culprit. He is of an opinion that Asim is spreading poison against Sidharth and that he is purposely instigating him for a fight. Have a look at his tweets.

The house is a difficult place to live in, and equations between the participants change every minute. Whom do you support between Sid and Asim?

Credits: SpotboyE

 


 

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh

past seven days