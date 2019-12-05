Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati and Vindu Singh’s contrasting opinions on Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s behaviour in the most controversial house, that of Bigg Boss, is one of the trending topics on social media.

Their fan clubs are doing everything to generate buzz and support their favourite contestant. Even ex-contestants are taking a keen interest in the show. Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh have shared their thoughts on the fight that took place in yesterday's captaincy task.

Gautam Gulati, who once rooted for Asim and Sidharth's friendship, took to his Twitter handle to take a dig at the makers who are allowing violence to take place in the house. Yesterday, Sidharth fiercely pushed Asim and that has left many disappointed. Gautam wrote, ‘Watched an episode last night so was wondering How come pushing and almost hitting is allowed this time in @BiggBoss Rules ? Contract ? Regulations? This time nobody is playing I guess, but only @BiggBoss Not cool though.’

Have a look.

Watched an episode last night so was wondering How come pushing and almost hitting is allowed this time in @BiggBoss

Rules ?

Contract ?

Regulations?

This time nobody is playing I guess, but only @BiggBoss

Not cool though — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Vindu Dara Singh is supporting Sid and is calling Asim the real culprit. He is of an opinion that Asim is spreading poison against Sidharth and that he is purposely instigating him for a fight. Have a look at his tweets.

#EvictHatemongerAsim

Pehle provoke karo and than cry & scream victim card! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 4, 2019

Day & Night Asim’s daily duty is to poison others against @sidharth_shukla and plan a sabotage or fake a forcefull fight!#EvictHatemongerAsim @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 4, 2019

The house is a difficult place to live in, and equations between the participants change every minute. Whom do you support between Sid and Asim?

Credits: SpotboyE



