Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati urges fans to stop #GautiNaaz

MUMBAI: Shehnaz Gill loves and admires Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. The Punjabi singer has often professed her liking for Gautam and has admitted that she has followed him religiously in season 8.

The actor had entered the house recently and Shehnaz went all starstruck looking at him. She hugged and kissed him, which did not go down well with Sidharth and he also questioned her loyalty during one of their fights.

Gautam has now tweeted that Shehnaz and Sidharth are lovers and asked fans to not worry about them anymore. He also asked the followers to not take any tension about it and urged them to stop the hashtag #GautiNaaz. Here's was he wrote: 'सना सिड को प्यार मुबारक अब तुम लोग sojao ज़्यादा dimag पर load ना लो I love seeing them together and no gautinaaz pls Sana sirf sid ki hai aur sid ki rahegi.'

Credits: TOI