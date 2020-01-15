Bigg Boss 13 to get another extension; Finale to take place on 28th and not 16th February

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the top 10 shows when it comes to BARC ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

This season is considered to be one of the best seasons of Bigg Boss, as there is so much happening on the show. As we all know that owing to the success of this season the show had got an extension of 3 weeks, and the finale was supposed to take place on the 16th of February 2020.

But now as per sources, it seems that the show is getting an extension of two weeks, and now the finale will happen on the 28th of February. Though there is no confirmation for the same, seeing how the show is doing when it comes to the TRP rating there is no doubt that the makers of the show would want to extend it a bit.

Well, we are sure for all Bigg Boss fans this would be very exciting news and a time to rejoice and one would defiantly wonder how will the contestant react to this change?