Bigg Boss 13 to get its top 5 finalists.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well in terms of TRP and it is been very well accepted by the Indians Television Audience to a great extend, every move and every information of BB13 is been a big hype in the market and people are eagerly waiting for every next step the show takes.

Also the activities in the BB house takes a different and interesting turns to the situations which take the position on top 5 in terms of trending in social media.

Each and every contestant has already made their place in the hearts of the audience and each one has their fan base and Fan Following.

This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.

Now the show is nearing to its finale and the audience has got a sense to who will reach the top 5 and be the finalist of the show.

Right now the contestants that are left in the show is Aarti, Mahira, Paras, Siddarth, Asim, Shehnaaz and Rashami.

As per media speculations, it seems that Aarti and Mahira will be evicted soon, and the top 5 finalists with be Paras, Siddarth, Asim, Shehnaaz and Rashami.

Well, there is no doubt that these 5 contestants have proven their game and played the game and have created a fan base outside.

So guys, what do you think, will these 5 be the finalist or will be a twist in the game.

Do let us know in the comments below.