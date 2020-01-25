Bigg boss 13 is getting interesting with every passing day, all thanks to the contestants who are leaving no stone unturned to make this show watchable for the viewers

MUMBAI: Out of the whole week, the Weekend Ka Vaar is always an amazing one. Salman Khan takes class of every contestant and solves problems.

And now, as per the latest promo, in today's episode, we will see Salman finally putting an end to Sid and Asim's constant fight.

The superstar asks both of them to come out of the house and finish it once and for all.

The actor asks Bigg Boss to open the gates of the house for a few minutes for Sid and Asim to come out.

Take a look at the promo:

While Sid gets ready for it, Asim doesn't. Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen next.

Will Sid and Asim's rivalry end? Will they be friends again? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.