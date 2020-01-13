Bigg Boss 13: Good news! Asim to enter the Elite club; to be saved from eviction

MUMBAI: Post Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 13 is all over the headlines. In today’s promo, the makers have shown how the contestants will be introduced to the BB Elite Club.

This task will be carried out by popular TV actress Hina Khan who will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. The diva will be seen in the show for the third time to conduct the task between Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill.

Asim and Shehnaaz will be chosen for the BB Elite Club and there will be several perks of this club. Either of the two contestants will be saved from the eviction for a week.

In the video, we can see Asim and Shehnaaz standing in a witness box in front of Hina. The actress asks them to prove their worth as to why they deserve to get inside the club. Also, Hina shared the pictures of the club and captioned it as, “Let's see who deserves to be in here. Coming #Visit3."

Take a look at the promo:

Probably, Asim won the membership in the Elite club. Now, it will be interesting to know what perks the winner will get from this membership.

Asim is one of the strongest contenders in the show and has always given a tough fight to everyone. He has also proved himself worthy of being in the house by performing each and every task.