Bigg Boss 13: Google declares Asim Riaz as the winner

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 13 is currently on air, and going by Google, Asim Riaz is the winner and Shehnaaz Gill is the first runner-up of the show.

Yes, you read that right. If we all were to go by what Google says, Bigg Boss 13 has already got its winner in model and fitness enthusiast Asim Riaz. Even though we always turn to Google for information, it is a fact that the search engine is not always reliable. So this piece of information might as well be unreliable too.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below.

