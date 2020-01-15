Bigg Boss 13: Has Shehnaaz Gill lied about her age?

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is the talk of the town because of her closeness with Sidharth Shukla. She has openly confessed that she is in love with him and that she wants him to win the show. In fact, she stated that she is in the house only to win over him.

Shehnaaz upset Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar and even pulled off a lot of drama post that. Salman then entered the house and asked her to grow up and be a little mature. Her childish behaviour is only going to cause her trouble in the future. While schooling her, Salman asked her, her age. The actress stated that she is 25. However, the latest reports suggest that she has been lying about her age.

If a social media update is anything to go by, the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif is 26. This is on the basis of her Wikipedia page. She was born on January 27, 1993 as per Wikipedia. It is going to be her birthday in a few days and she will turn 27. Does that mean that she has been faking her age on the show?

Credits: SpotboyE