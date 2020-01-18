News
Bigg Boss 13: HE will host the show during the extension period
MUMBAI: Colors has decided that the finale of BB13 will be deferred to February end. There was a lot of chatter at Film City since then about whether Salman will continue to host the show.
Salman fans can scream in joy that it's going to be none other than Salman who will helm the finale, expected to be held on Feb 28 or March 1.
The actor's histrionics while hosting Bigg Boss are loved by almost everyone who see the show. It would have been a big disappointment if he had opted out by mid-Feb before the extension.
Credits: SpotboyE
