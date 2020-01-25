Bigg Boss 13 : Here's how Sidharth Shukla RESPONDED when he was given a task by Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story’s lead Riya Shukla ...

MUMBAI: The chaos, brawls, fights and drama in Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 has reached such a stage that the contestants have not only become a topic of discussion among the audience but also the who's who of the entertainment fraternity.

The show is gradually inching closer towards finale. While the last will air sometime in mid-February, the controversial reality show is enjoying good ratings on the BARC charts and is secured at the third spot.

Now along with the regular episodes, what makes the show all the more interesting is the Weekend Ka Vaar telecast where the host Salman Khan gives us an insight of what actually is going on in the show and also advices and punishes the contestants according to their actions. Along with that, the show also has guests coming to take the entertainment level a notch higher and cross promote their own projects.

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode will witness the entry of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story's lead girl Riya Shukla making her way inside the house.

TellyChakkar has learnt that the actress will assign a task to the celebrity contestants. She will ask the contestants about who according to them can go to any extent. While everyone will have their choice, we hear that Siddharth will name Asim.

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also witness the cast of Street Dancer and Saif Ali Khan gracing the show.

The Bigg Boss fans are waiting for the episode to air as in the latest promo, the host Salman Khan opens the door for Asim and Sidharth and challenges them to go outside the house and fight as they have been challenging each it her quite a lot.

Let’s wait and watch what’s more to unfold in the house of Bigg Boss!