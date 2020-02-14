Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi and Asim to spend Valentine’s Day together?

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story blossomed in the BB house. Himanshi is hoping to celebrate her first Valentine’s Day with Asim in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

While talking to the TimesofIndia about the actor's proposal and the feeling, Himanshi shared, 'The feeling when he proposed to me on national television was unbelievable and it can’t be described in words. He was not ready to leave me. When we met each other we were actually talking less and laughing a lot. The happiness of seeing and meeting each other after a gap was quite visible. I want to meet him soon and I just hope I get a chance to meet him and celebrate Valentine’s Day together as this will be ours first.'

According to sources close to the show, a few ex-contestants will be shooting for the finale acts today. Himanshi and Asim are one of the pairs who will be performing together for the finale.

