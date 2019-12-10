Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi and Shehnaaz's hug melts our hearts

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill are among the popular faces in the Pollywood industry. Both of them enjoy an immense fan following on social media. Himanshi Khurana has over 2.8 million fans and Shehnaz Gill has over 743k following.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are making the show all more interesting and entertaining for the viewers. Soon, some new contestants joined the game, and one of these wild card contestants was Himanshi Khurana

When Himanshi Khurana entered the house, Shehnaz was terribly upset. Recently, when Himanshi was evicted, it looks like the two's ugly fight came to an end. Fans shared a post where Shehnaz gave a goodbye hug to Himanshi.

Fans love both Punjab Ki Katrina and Punjab Ki Ashwariya.

