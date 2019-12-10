News

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi and Shehnaaz's hug melts our hearts

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 08:17 PM

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill are among the popular faces in the Pollywood industry. Both of them enjoy an immense fan following on social media. Himanshi Khurana has over 2.8 million fans and Shehnaz Gill has over 743k following.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are making the show all more interesting and entertaining for the viewers. Soon, some new contestants joined the game, and one of these wild card contestants was Himanshi Khurana

When Himanshi Khurana entered the house, Shehnaz was terribly upset. Recently, when Himanshi was evicted, it looks like the two's ugly fight came to an end. Fans shared a post where Shehnaz gave a goodbye hug to Himanshi.

Fans love both Punjab Ki Katrina and Punjab Ki Ashwariya.

Have a look.

 

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Shilpa Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Shiamak Davar and...

Shilpa Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Shiamak Davar and others grace the event
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days