Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi to confess her love for Asim before leaving the house?

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana is presently in news for her re-entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The reality show is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, and Himanshi’s equation with Asim Riaz is one of the major highlights of the TV series.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi had also participated in the ongoing season. Later, she got evicted. Her equation with Asim has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim has openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi.

Himanshi has re-entered the house for him for the 'Connections Week’. And soon after her entry, an overexcited Asim went down on his knees to propose marriage to Himanshi. While Himanshi said that they should take their relationship to the next level outside the house, she also admitted that she has come to the BB house only for Asim. However, since Himanshi did not revert to his feelings, and has been holding back, it has raised many eyebrows and in the latest episode, when Rashami Desai asked Himanshi about her feelings, she said that it is because of Asim’s very close friend who has asked her to stay quiet in the house and that is why, she is staying quiet. In the episode, we see Himanshi telling Rashami that she likes Asim, but she will go step out of the house and take a call. Thereafter, Rashami Desai tells Himanshi that things are not clear from her side because ever since she has come in the house, she has been talking about herself and Chow. Furthermore, Rashami asks Himanshi to not friendzone Asim and to this, Himanshi says she was very sorted in her mind when she was coming inside. In the episode, we were shown Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala discussing about how Himanshi is letting Asim get close to her and still not admitting her love for him.

Towards the end of the episode, we see Himanshi accepting that she has feelings for Asim and which is why she has come back to the house. Thereafter, Rashami tells her to accept her feelings and then sort things outside the house. In the end, Himanshi praises Asim for having the guts and accepting his feelings in front of Salman Khan and she says that she will express and confess her feelings before she leaves the house.

