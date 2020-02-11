Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi confesses that she wanted to commit to Asim in the presence of both their families

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's love story has been much discussed. Asim's proposal on national television for Himanshi was the most romantic thing that we saw on the show. However, Himanshi took her own time to reciprocate to Asim's feelings. She confessed her feelings only after host Salman Khan probed her.

Now, a video of the actress is doing the rounds on social media where the actress can be seen confessing that she wanted to discuss commitment in the presence of both the families but had to do on the reality show as host Salman Khan questioned her.

Have a look.

Salman had earlier chided Asim for annoying Himanshi to confess her feeling on national television, even though she didn't want to. However, Himanshi came to his rescue and to make him feel better she immediately said, 'I love you'.

Credits: TOI