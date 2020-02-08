Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi denies giving interview on her love life

MUMBAI: Singer Himanshi Khurana, who is a popular name in the Punjabi music industry, was recently seen as a participant in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi later got evicted from the show. She had re-entered the series as Asim Riaz’s connection for the connection week. The lady has been making headlines for her romantic involvement with contestant Asim Riaz. Their affair has not only become the talk of the town but the two of them have also been questioned a lot about their previous relationships. However, Asim and Himanshi have been quite vocal and openly expressed their feelings for each other in front of the whole world.

While Asim denied rumours of dating someone outside the house, Himanshi, on the other hand, broke off her nine years of relationship with Chow and was grilled for the same. However, she tried her best to overcome the allegations. Recently, in a tweet, the Punjabi beauty has clarified that she has not given any interview about her love life. She further says in Hindi, “meri life mera decision” apparently as a response to the trolls she has been receiving since some time. She also asked the haters not to create mess between her and Asim’s brother Umar thereby calling him ‘family.’

Check out Himanshi’s tweet here:

Maine love life ko leke koi interview nahi dia ......... meri life mera decision ........ don’t create mess between me n umar ...... we are family I respect him ...... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 7, 2020

What do you think about Himanshi and Asim's equation?