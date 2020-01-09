Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi feels the more Salman scolds Asim, the stronger his game will become

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The drama is in full swing.

Himanshi Khurana was also seen in the ongoing season. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. Her equation with Asim Riaz made headlines. Now, in an interview with Indian Express, she spoke about Asim Riaz saying that only Salman Khan can make his game stronger. She said to the portal, “When you are showing Sidharth Shukla abusing and then not reprimanding him, you are leaving it to the audience to judge. And when you are scolding Asim, you are indirectly enhancing his personality as people are getting connected to him. Shuklaji is getting over confident, and while people say the channel is protecting his image, it’s only getting worse by this. On the other hand, Asim is getting emotional support. I feel the more Salman scolds Asim, the stronger his game will become. All I pray is that it doesn’t drown his morale.”