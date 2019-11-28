Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi has no connection with Ammy Virk, says her friend

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is known for investigating its contestants’ pasts, which instantly makes headlines.

Himanshi Khurana, who is currently locked inside the house, is one such participant whose love life is making a lot of noise. Himanshi has been lying about her engagement to Punjabi singer Ammy Virk. SpotboyE had spoken to Ammy’s elder brother, Bhagwanth who had said that Ammy is happily married to someone else and that he isn’t engaged to Himanshi.

SpotboyE now spoke to Himanshi’s good friend Nidhi, who has claimed that Himanshi is not engaged. She also reiterated Bhagwanth’s version. Nidhi smartly reasoned out why Ammy Virk's name has come into the picture. She claimed, ‘The confusion occurred because Himanshi’s current boyfriend’s name is also Virk. She was referring to him and everyone thought it is Ammy Virk as they have worked in a couple of singles together and appeared on a magazine cover with each other.’

She also clarified that Himanshi is not officially engaged. The ring that she is wearing is gifted by her boyfriend, whom she is dating since 8 years.

Well, does that mean that there is a chance of Himanshi and Asim falling in love? We don’t know. What’s your take?

Credits: SpotboyE