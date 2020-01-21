Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana dedicates a song to Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Himanshi Khurana was also seen in the ongoing season. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. Her equation with Asim Riaz has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi.

Speaking about Himanshi, she became a topic of discussion when Salman raised the topic of her breakup with her boyfriend due to Asim during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13. Yes, if reports are to be believed, she is no more in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend and seems to have got feelings for Asim Riaz. Her latest song Ohdi Shreaam also seems to be the one dedicated to her love - Asim who is locked inside the house. Well, that's something Kamaal R Khan has pointed out.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK posted, "It’s clear evidence, that @realhimanshi has sung this song for @imrealasim only. And Her voice is really beautiful like her beauty!." Interestingly, Himanshi shared KRK's post on her Instagram stories, confirming - yes, the song is for Asim. Himanshi also put up a lovey-dovey post on Instagram, hinting at her love for Asim. The quote read, "Our relationship is different from others. Instead of going proposing and going on dates, we have started caring loving and respecting each other."

What do you think about Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's bonding?