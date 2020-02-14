Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana excited as John Cena follows her and Asim on Twitter

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. It has a huge fan following. Many of our actors are also fond of this show.

Now, report has it that WWE superstar John Cena might be a big fan of the 13th season of Bigg Boss. And he is rooting for Asim Riaz to win. John has posted pictures of Asim twice on his Instagram page. One of the pictures even batted for him winning the show. Now, the latest update is that John has started following Asim's love interest, Himanshi Khurana, on Twitter, along with Asim.

Himanshi could not contain her excitement when she saw that John Cena has started following her. She shared the news on her social media platforms with everyone.

Check out Himanshi Khurana's post here:

Himanshi had said in an interview, "I remember few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces. Asim has always been mocked and insulted for trying to stay fit or exercise in the house. But see now how fitness and his journey in the house are taking him places."

For the uninitiated, Himanshi had also participated in the show, but later got evicted.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 13, the show is soon going to announce its winner. The top six finalists are Asim, Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Shehnaaz Gill. The grand finale will take place over Saturday and Sunday.

Who do you think will win the show? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.