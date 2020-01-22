Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana feels bad for Shehnaaz Gill; extends her support to her

MUMBAI: One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. Fans even call them SidNaaz.

However, currently, they are making headlines for a different reason. They are in news for their fight. Yes, they had a huge fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Now blame it on Gautam Gulati (when he entered the house for some time) and Gill’s banter or her behaviour, Sidharth is not liking how she is dealing with him right now. In fact, Sid has been keeping himself away from her for two days. In the previous episode, we saw Shukla telling Gill why he has been acting distant for the last two days and said, “Jo apne maa baap ka saga nahi ho sakta, wo kisika saga nahi ho sakta.” He said that he is no fool and likes to stay away from people like her who can trick and deceive him.

Sidharth’s words hurt Shehnaaz and tears start trickling down her cheeks. Seeing her in such a state, Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana took to her social media handle and extended her support.

Himanshi wrote, “Aj shenaz dil se roi. kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting, family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi.” She even mentioned in her tweet that she is happy that at least Asim Riaz is there with her, “I’m happy asim is dr for her.” Her tweet also talked about the incident when Riaz and Shukla has a nasty fight during a task, “Asim k saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim”

Later, Gautam Gulati too took to Twitter and shared his opinion by writing, “I told sid that he is doing good & have gt a great fan following but anger could b a problem so avoid it पर नहीं समझ आया. Anyway to my fans I would say support #ShehnaazGill क्यूँकि मैं एंटर्टेन्मेंट के point से नोटिस करता हु Gnight अब लड़ते रहो”

Take a look below:

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credit: SpotboyE.com