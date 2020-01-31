Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana finds Asim Riaz’s marriage proposal filmy

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Himanshi Khurana had also participated in the ongoing season. Later, she got evicted. Her equation with Asim Riaz has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim has openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi. Now, things have changed for both of them as Himanshi has re-entered the house for him for the 'Connections Week’. In fact, a lot of things are happening now.

Well, for the 'Connections Week’, many others have entered the house. The captaincy task is on and the housemates’ connections are leaving no stone unturned to make sure the one they represent in the task wins. Vikas Gupta is fighting for Sidharth’s captaincy and Shefali Jariwala is also on his side. The task turns ugly after Vikas is accused of cheating by Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother has a fight with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, during the task, while Himanshi tells Rashami Desai that she has found out about a lot of things about Asim and someone close to Asim has warned her to not confess her feelings.

The preview for tonight’s episode of Bigg boss 13 starts with Vikas cheating in the captaincy task, leaving Devoleena extremely furious and she calls him names. Later, Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaaz has a fight with Paras in the task, and he calls him ‘Mahira ka pappu’. Mahira in turn calls him ‘badtameez’ and is also seen telling, “ye dono behen bhai ki soch dikh rahi hai.” Meanwhile, Rashami can be seen talking to Himanshi and she tells Himanshi that Asim loves her a lot, but she doesn’t love him back as much.

Himanshi then says that she has found out a lot of things about Asim now and she needs clarity. Rashami tells her the way Asim and Himanshi are inside Bigg Boss 13, that’s how someone in a relationship behaves, and that is not friendship. Himanshi says, “Asim ne feelings express ki, mujhe bohot filmy lag raha tha.” She then tells it’s someone close to Asim himself who has warned her to not confess her feelings.

What do you think about the same? And what is your take on Asim and Himanshi’s equation? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: SpotboyE.com