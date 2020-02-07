Bigg Boss 13: Is Himanshi Khurana hinting at her relationship status with Asim Riaz via her new track 'Distance’?

MUMBAI: Singer Himanshi Khurana, who is a popular name in the Punjabi music industry, was recently seen as a participant in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi later got evicted from the show. She had re-entered the series as Asim Riaz’s connection for the connection week. The lady has been making headlines for her romantic involvement with contestant Asim Riaz. While Asim and Himanshi's bond is loved by many fans on social media, the Punjabi singer released the song 'Ohdi Shreaam' and mentioned it was for Asim earlier. Now, after supporting Asim as his connection in the house, Himanshi took to her social media handle to tease fans with her new music coming soon.

She took to Instagram and shared a picture. She left hints for fans about a music video coming soon. Her caption reads, "#Distance - #HimanshiKhurana @iamhimanshikhurana Coming Soon!" Well, as she has left the Bigg Boss 13 house once again, we wonder if she is talking about the 'distance' between her and Asim.

Take a look below.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.