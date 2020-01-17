Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana lashes out at Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Controversial reality show Bigg Boss has seen a lot of relationships form and break inside the house this season. While Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla turned foes, it looks like Asim and Himanshi Khurana’s bond is still intact even after the lady got evicted from the show. Himanshi was eliminated a few weeks ago, and after her eviction, she has made sure she keeps expressing her opinions on housemates who are still inside and is rooting for Asim Riaz’s win.

In a recent episode, Arti Singh had made a comment stating that Himanshi got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 because of Asim's over-protectiveness. This has infuriated Himanshi, and she slammed Arti for the comment. She asked whether Arti really even knows the format of the show. On the other hand, she also mentioned in her tweet, that she is happy that Asim Riaz got the ‘red bottle’ she sent for him through guests.

Have a look at her tweet.

Asim himanshi k lie jada protective the to islie himanshi nikal gyi.......arti ko format boht pta hai ????? Chodo I don’t care .....aj episode me asim k haath me that red bottle.....mera samaan mil gya I’m happy — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 15, 2020

