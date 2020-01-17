News

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana lashes out at Arti Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2020 01:45 PM

MUMBAI: Controversial reality show Bigg Boss has seen a lot of relationships form and break inside the house this season. While Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla turned foes, it looks like Asim and Himanshi Khurana’s bond is still intact even after the lady got evicted from the show. Himanshi was eliminated a few weeks ago, and after her eviction, she has made sure she keeps expressing her opinions on housemates who are still inside and is rooting for Asim Riaz’s win.

In a recent episode, Arti Singh had made a comment stating that Himanshi got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 because of Asim's over-protectiveness. This has infuriated Himanshi, and she slammed Arti for the comment. She asked whether Arti really even knows the format of the show. On the other hand, she also mentioned in her tweet, that she is happy that Asim Riaz got the ‘red bottle’ she sent for him through guests.

Have a look at her tweet.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Himanshi Khurana, Arti Singh, Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Amit Sarin’s reunion bash for his friends

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days