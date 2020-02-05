Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana lashes out at trolls

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end, and the fan-craze of the show is touching new heights with every passing day. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been gaining a tremendous amount of buzz for their chemistry. Himanshi returned to the house as Asim’s ‘connection’ and it was not without a strong reason.

This time she made sure to express whatever she feels for him and that made their fans happy. On the other hand, Asim also confessed his love and also proposed marriage. He made sure to utilize whatever little time she had in the house and make the most of it.

When she was leaving, Asim did a gentlemanly thing by assuring her that they will sort everything between them once he’s out and they will get to know each other better.

As Himanshi is out now, she decided to face the trolls and shut them. Her tweet read, 'I’m ready to face all the hate from fans … paid pr ….. ex-big boss contestants…celebrities ….who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life.'

