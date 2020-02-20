Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana opens up on Asim Riaz’s ex

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s bond inside Bigg Boss 13 was much talked about. Asim had confessed his love for Himanshi and had also proposed marriage to her while on the show. Himanshi had said that she needed time, and it was all blissful for the two until it was revealed that he has a girlfriend outside the BB house. Now, Himanshi Khurana has opened up about it and said that the whole thing was blown out of proportion, and that Asim had clarified things on the show itself.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Himanshi said, 'It was clarified that time only. I had said then that Asim had been inside the house and was blindsided to whatever was happening outside. He did not even know how popular he had become. So, obviously, he should have been given an opportunity to sort out and he did. It wasn’t that big a deal, the way it was portrayed. It was blown out of proportion. It has been sorted now.'

The actress further said that he was questioned once about his previous relationship, and he had clarified them that there was a relationship, but he loves Himanshi now. She further said that many people had questioned both of them, back then. She had said during Weekend Ka Vaar that there’s nothing that could be done if he was in a relationship before. 'Everyone has a past and having a girlfriend isn’t wrong. So, I supported him as I wanted to give this relationship a chance,' she said.