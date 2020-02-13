Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana purchases something special for Rashami; read to know more

MUMBAI: Singer Himanshi Khurana, who is a popular name in the Punjabi music industry, was recently seen as a participant in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi had participated in the ongoing season, but later, she got evicted. During her stint in the show, she developed close bond with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Recently, Himanshi shared a picture featuring Rashami, Asim and her from the Bigg Boss house and mentioned how much she misses them. As the finale of Bigg Boss 13 will see the former contestants marking their presence, now, Himanshi took to her social media to share the thoughtful gift she purchased for close friend Rashami. After Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz exchanging gifts right before the finale, Himanshi Khurana also managed to get a gift for Rashami.

Himanshi took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of the gift she purchased for Rashami. Beside the picture, she wrote, “New perfume for rashmi...... buy kr lia.” It is pretty thoughtful of her as Asim was about to give Rashami the perfume that Himanshi left behind for him.

Take a look below.

New perfume for rashmi...... buy kr lia pic.twitter.com/PUUH0vSFtV — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 11, 2020

Isn’t it a sweet gesture? What do you think? Hit the comment section below.