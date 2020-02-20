Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana REACTS to Shefali Jariwala’s claims of Asim hitting on her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 recently ended by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. The show might have ended, but the contestants are still making headlines for varied reasons. The latest report revolves around Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz.

Well, after her eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house Shefali had accused Asim of hitting on her, despite knowing that she was already married. She also went on to claim that he also flirted with Mahira Sharma. This hadn’t gone down with a lot of Asim fans and they trolled the actress; however, she stood by her ground. Now Asim’s love interest Himanshi broke her silence on this matter and she was shocked to know about Shefali’s statements.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Himanshi rubbished Shefali’s claims and revealed how she was sandwiched between her and Asim in the Bigg Boss 13 house, as their friendship had gone for a toss after her exit. Himanshi added that she respects Shefali; however, she is speechless to such claims by her. Himanshi said, “There was nothing like that. I don't know why she said that and why she felt that way. Only she knows. I really respect her because my bond with her was good. I was actually trapped between Asim and her because my bonding with both was strong. I was acting as the glue between them.”

She added, “They already had differences but were good to each other because of me. About the hitting part, it never happened and I am more close to Asim, so I will be a little more concerned about him. But one thing I can say certainly that the thing Shefali said never happened. I am speechless.”

