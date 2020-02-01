Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana reveals Arhaan Khan is upset with Rashami and Sidharth’s friendship

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. With the introduction of 'Connections Week’, a lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

Two of the contestants who have been making headlines for their changing dynamics are Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. After getting into the ugliest fights of the season, the two are, apparently, burying the hatchet these days.

While the viewers are supporting their friendship, it looks like Rashami’s beau Arhaan Khan isn’t happy with this changing equation between them. In the recent promo of the show, Himanshi Khurana, who has re-entered the popular reality show as Asim Riaz’s connection, was spotted talking about the same to Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh. Himanshi revealed that Arhaan had sent a message for Rashami saying that he is very disturbed because of her. “That man cried in front of me,” Himanshi said.

Himanshi added that Arhaan also said that he wasn’t wrong in many things and Rashami could have cleared the same on national television because he was insulted publicly. Besides, he is also upset with the fact that if Rashami had to befriend Sidharth post his eviction what was the point of his whole fight with the Balika Vadhu actor.

