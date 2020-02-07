Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana reveals surprising details about Asim's brother

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been making headlines recently. When the Punjabi singer re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim’s connection, he proposed marriage to her. While Himanshi didn’t accept it, she did convey her feelings to him. However, if the online buzz is anything to go by, Asim’s brother Umar and his father are against Himanshi and want him to focus on the game instead.

In a report by Amar Ujala, Himanshi made some shocking revelations about Umar Riaz. The actress revealed how Umar interferes in everything Asim does, including his love life. She that Umar completely dominates and controls Asim’s life. However, now, Asim wants to take hold of his life and future with Himanshi. He even promised the same to her after proposing. Asim said that if his father and brother are against their love story, it’s their problem. Well, now, only Asim can get a closure to this mess upon his exit from Bigg Boss 13.

Credits: SpotboyE