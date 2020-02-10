Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says her 'Majnu' Asim Riaz surprised her with chocolate

MUMBAI: One of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13 is the adorable equation of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. They have always managed to grab eyeballs of the viewers.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi had also participated in the ongoing season. Later, she got evicted. Her equation with Asim has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim has openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi.

Now, on Propose Day, Himanshi surprised her fans with an adorable picture of the iconic proposal that was done by Asim by sharing the picture of Asim going down on his knee on Propose Day. This obviously created a stir on social media, causing their fans to trend #AsiManshi on Twitter. If this wasn't enough for you guys, don't worry, she next shared an adorable anecdote with her followers which includes her 'Manju' Asim Riaz.

Well, on Chocolate Day, she took to her social media handle and wished her fans Happy Chocolate Day while also revealing an incident straight from the house. She tweeted, "Happy chocolate day ..... ek cheez share krti hu jab main Bigg Boss se bahar ayi to mera makeup kit baad me aya jab ghr akr open kia usme chocolates thi or Kajal se likha ek note tha happy chocolate day by majnu." Isn't this adorable? This won the hearts of their fans.

