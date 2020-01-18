Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says she misses Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The drama is in full swing. Himanshi Khurana was also seen in the ongoing season. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. She is currently making headlines for her equation with Asim Riaz.

Loyal viewers know how the two’s bond got stronger in Bigg Boss 13 house. So much so, that the Punjabi singer continues talking about Asim even post her eviction. Later, there were reports that she hasn't married a certain Wirk whom she dated for nine years before calling it a day, but Asim is not the reason.

In an earlier interview with SpotboyE.com, Himanshi shared that her relationship with Wirk broke down step by step as Shehnaaz Gill continued to torment her, by poisoning Wirk's brother- which in turn led to a fight between the brothers.

Now, in an interview with the portal, Himanshi said that she is missing Asim who's still playing hard. "The time spent with him in the house will be a lifetime memory for me," she said.

Himanshi also revealed how through certain evicted contestants Asim sent out messages to her about how much he too misses her presence.

When asked about Asim making his feelings for her loud and clear when inside, to which she said, “Yes, he was very clear and it was genuine. But, I had told him that my relationship with my boyfriend was going through ups and downs and urged him to see how things work once he’s out of the house. I had told a lot of things to him about me."

So, is there any chance that she and Asim get together after he's out from Bigg Boss 13? To this, she replied, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. It could be anything. Let's see.”

