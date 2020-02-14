Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana supports Rashami Desai; calls her a very brave girl

MUMBAI: Singer Himanshi Khurana, who is a popular name in the Punjabi music industry, was recently seen as a participant in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi had participated in the ongoing season, but later, she got evicted. During her stint in the show, she developed close bond with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. As the show is heading towards finale, Himanshi is making sure to support Asim and Rashami.

Previously, she had shared an adorable picture of her, Asim and Rashami from Bigg Boss 13, making fans to miss the trio. Himanshi has also purchased a special perfume for Rashami. Now, the Punjabi actress has taken to her social media handle to wish Rashami a very happy birthday in an adorable way.

In the video, Himanshi wishes Rashami and also revealed what she likes about her. She then calls trio of her, Rashami and Asim as the best one. “Hi Rashu, wish a very happy birthday. I really love you and tumne bahut ache se apne journey jo hai complete ki hai Bigg Boss mein and I know hum dono emotionally bahut connected hai ek dusre se. You are a very brave girl, main chahti hoon life mein tum aur strongly chizo ko face karo and bahut soft-hearted ho. I know that,” she said.

“Humne jo time spend kiya hai, one of the best and Asim Riaz ke baad main tumhare saath bahut close hoon toh we three are amazing matlab hamara trio bahut acha hai. So, hum party karenge till then fans ke liye, happy birthday to Rashami Desai,” she added.

Take a look below:

What do you think about Himanshi and Rashami’s equation? And who do you think will win the show? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.