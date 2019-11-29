Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana trolled for increasing closeness with Asim Riaz; friend REACTS

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. The show is known for endless drama, fights and arguments and the ongoing season is no different. Contestants have been making headlines for their fights with fellow housemates.

Amidst the drama, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have become the talk of the town, courtesy, their budding romance in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Yes, in the latest episodes, we saw the duo coming close and expressing their feelings for each other. And their lovey-dovey romance, took the internet by storm. While some internet users approved of their blossoming love, others have called it a game plan. And now to clear the air, Himanshi Khurana's friend Nidhi, has revealed her opinions about Asim and Himanshi's bond.

Talking to Times of India, Nidhi spoke about Asim and Himanshi's growing closeness and said whatever they are doing is normal. In real life also friends hug and kiss each other, it is quite common, and there's no reason why everyone is creating a fuss about it. All of us have close friends, and sometimes we bond with them better than our partners. She asked, 'Isn't a celebrity allowed to share a good friendship with someone? Why are people taking it another sense? She said that she doesn't understand why everyone is calling it fake or naming it as a love affair. She also mentioned that many are double faced. She added they turn into a saint, when it is about their personal life, but when it is about judging others they lose their minds. She further added that Himanshi and Asim look cute together and share a pure friendship. Praising Asim for his efforts on Himanshi's birthday, she said it is heartwarming to see them take care of each other. However, she also staunchly clarified that Himanshi is in a committed serious relationship.

Many people on the internet have been trolling Himanshi and accusing her for playing with Asim's feelings, Nidhi also shed light on this and gave the trollers a befitting reply. Nidhi said that from the very first day, Himanshi has made it clear to Asim that she is committed. But, even after that if Asim has feelings for her, how can people blame Himanshi for it? She also backed Asim and said that it is not his fault as he genuinely likes Himanshi and it is absolutely fine. She added Asim is a sensible guy and has promised to never cross his line.

Further she said that she has been keeping in touch with Himanshi's boyfriend and he is okay with her stint in the show. He knows that she will not cheat and break his trust, if she wanted to do that, she wouldn't have taken all this time. Himanshi has been in the industry for a decade now, she will not stoop low for merely gaining popularity.