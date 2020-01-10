Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana wants Asim to win the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The drama is in full swing. Himanshi Khurana was also seen in the ongoing season. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago.

The ex-contestant has expressed in an interview that she wants Asim to win the show and if not him, she wants Shehnaaz to win the show. In a recent interview with Indian Express, when Himanshi was asked as to how her life has changed post Bigg Boss, she had said that since she got evicted suddenly, she didn’t know what was happening outside. She said, “While I was amazed at the kind of love that was being showered on my friendship with Asim and Shefali, it was shocking to see my closeness with Asim being taken so negatively by a section.”

Himanshi is rooting for Asim and Shehnaaz. She said to the portal that if not Asim Riaz, then she would really want Shehnaaz Gill to win the show. “I don’t know. The way the show is going right now, I have my doubts. But if it’s purely on the basis of personality and the growth of that person, then Asim deserves it. And in case he cannot, I hope Shehnaaz wins the show. She is really playing an entertaining game.”

