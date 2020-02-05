News

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana wishes she were in the house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 01:16 PM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love has become the talk of the town. While Asim is being questioned for having a relationship outside the house, Himanshi is being grilled for her broken relationship with 'Chow'. However, both the lovebirds have openly confessed for having feelings for each other and are supporting each other completely. While Asim has denied any rumours of dating anyone outside BB 13, Himanshi is also trying to overcome all the allegations against her. 

Himanshi is now dearly missing being with Asim. To show her trust and love for him, the Punjabi singer-model took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable picture with Asim from the show and wrote, 'Now I wish that I weren't out of the BB house. There's so much negativity here, but inside the house there's no stress at all.' Himanshi's adorable post was liked by some as they started rooting for #AsiManshi, others again pointed fingers at her. They criticized her saying that she is only trying to gain some fame out of Asim. 

Have a look.

   

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, Punjabi singer-model, TellyChakkar,

