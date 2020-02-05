Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana wishes she were in the house

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love has become the talk of the town. While Asim is being questioned for having a relationship outside the house, Himanshi is being grilled for her broken relationship with 'Chow'. However, both the lovebirds have openly confessed for having feelings for each other and are supporting each other completely. While Asim has denied any rumours of dating anyone outside BB 13, Himanshi is also trying to overcome all the allegations against her.

Himanshi is now dearly missing being with Asim. To show her trust and love for him, the Punjabi singer-model took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable picture with Asim from the show and wrote, 'Now I wish that I weren't out of the BB house. There's so much negativity here, but inside the house there's no stress at all.' Himanshi's adorable post was liked by some as they started rooting for #AsiManshi, others again pointed fingers at her. They criticized her saying that she is only trying to gain some fame out of Asim.

Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi pic.twitter.com/iTFwsuq9OB — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 4, 2020

You are just proving EVERYONE right. I actually saw some videos of you and Asim on Voot today and they were cute so I thought maybe you are nice. But here you are again ATTENTION SEEKING. Adding fuel to all controversies. You can't even keep quiet for 10 days for him? — Zooni (@asimriazfan15) February 4, 2020

God bles u2 n may he protect ul frm evry evil eye.A smal req mam, plz do not fall in any misunderstanding btwn u n umar, ul r interrelated, plz do not apart. Talk n resolve, u both r diff personalities vd diff way of thnkng plz undstnd.. Kisiko toh samajdhri dikani padti hai mam. — Siya - Asim's Girlfriend! (@siya_shirodkar) February 4, 2020

Social Media Se chali jao

Better feel karogi tum bhi Aur Hum bhi#MainBhiAsimKiGF — Mrs.ShiRin Asim Riaz (@Shirin_Afruj) February 4, 2020

Listen dear, learn something from @ShrutiTuli Ma'am. For God sack stop for 10 days.



After 10days we promise we will make you popular.



Let Asim Riaz be in the news. Not you. #MainBhiAsimKiGF pic.twitter.com/9zHTSbOZf7 — #MainBhiAsimKiGF (@Asimriazdil) February 4, 2020

The pure bond of love, care & respect ...it feels like in this very moment,time stood still...you both were lost in each other #HimanshiKhurana @nidhe_k #AsiManshi pic.twitter.com/S31bLWW8Sm — Nishan (@Nis786) February 4, 2020

