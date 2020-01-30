Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi opens up about Chow's behaviour after her eviction

MUMBAI: In the second family reunion task, Asim Riaz has gotten a chance to meet his love Himanshi Khurana. The two are inseparable. In the latest episode, Himanshi was seen sharing with the actor about the bad phase she went through after the eviction. She told Asim that she got lonely after eviction as her fiance stopped communicating with her. She gave her best to the relationship, but there was nothing happening from Chow's side.

She narrates what she went through after the eviction. She told Asim that she went through sleepless nights and used to stare at the roof the entire night. Himanshi stated that she had a major emotional breakdown and used to lie in her room like a dead body, but her boyfriend Chow did not come to see her even once. She said did not even get a single call or message from any of the family members of Chow to inquire about her health.

Himanshi discussed that though for a short while things resolved between Chow and her, but she was questioned for supporting Asim and it came on her self respect. She did not want to lose her self respect and told herself that it the relationship should end.

