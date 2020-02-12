Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi opens up about John Cena supporting Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 will witness its finale on February 15. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, and Paras Chhabra are the contestants who are left inside the house. It will be interesting to see as to who will win the show.

A few days back, all of Asim Riaz fans were in for a surprise when WWE wrestler John Cena took to social media to post a photo of Asim asking everyone to support him. Later, John even went on to follow Himanshi Khurana on Twitter and Himanshi was surprised to see Cena follow her on social media. Now, Himanshi stated that in the BB house, Asim was always mocked by few housemates that he is trying to be John Cena and Himanshi feels that now this act of Cena supporting Asim will be like a tight slap on their faces.

Furthermore, Himanshi went on to reveal that the actor has always been mocked and insulted inside the house for always working out and Himanshi is happy that fitness and his journey in the house is taking him places and making him earn applause from John Cena.

