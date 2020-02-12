Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi reminiscences her moments with Asim and Rashami; fans say, 'Himanshi Jahan Bhi Gayi, Pyaar Mila'

MUMBAI: One of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13 is the adorable equation of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. They have always managed to grab the eyeballs of the viewers.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi had also participated in the ongoing season. Later, she got evicted. With Himanshi re-entering the house post her eviction, the show took a turn for better as her bond with Asim grabbed a lot of limelight. Along with housemates, viewers too were keenly watching the two and appreciating their camaraderie. Now, reminiscing these moments, Himanshi took to her Instagram handle and shared some candid moments from the show.

Seen along with her cuddling are Asim and Rashami Desai. Another image has Asim hugging her and planting a kiss on her cheek. Along with him, Rashami too is planting a kiss on Himanshi’s cheek. These pictures made her fans go aww. According to her fans, wherever Himanshi goes, she is ought to receive love and warmth.

Check out some of the tweets of her fans.

